Bryan Reynolds News: Three hits, two RBI in win
Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Padres.
Reynolds is 10-for-17 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI across his last four games. The outfielder endured a 2-for-45 stretch of 11 games from May 3-14, but he's been held hitless just twice over his last 13 contests to provide a big turnaround in his performance. Overall, he's still at an underwhelming .237/.304/.379 slash line with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored, nine doubles, a triple and three stolen bases over 56 games. It's good to see him carry some momentum as the calendar flips to June.
