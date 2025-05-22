Bryan Woo News: Hit by foul ball, should start Saturday

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that Woo remains on track to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Astros after being struck in the lower leg by a foul ball Thursday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

A hard-hit foul ball in the eighth inning of Thursday's game in Houston traveled into the Seattle dugout and struck Woo, who headed back to the clubhouse for further evaluation. According to Wilson, Woo sustained some bruising to his leg, but the Mariners don't believe the issue will put the right-hander's next turn through the rotation in jeopardy. Through nine starts this season, Woo has gone 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB across 57.2 innings.