Bryan Woo News: Suffers tough-luck loss

Woo (5-2) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

Woo allowed two unearned runs in the first inning, one stemming from his own error, but bounced back with five scoreless frames. The 25-year-old has now gone three straight starts without issuing a walk and has delivered quality starts in eight of 10 outings this season. He'll take a 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 60:8 K:BB across 63.2 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.