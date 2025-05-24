Bryce Eldridge News: Staying ready in Double-A

Eldridge is slashing .304/.379/.533 with 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate across 103 plate appearances for Double-A Richmond this season.

Eldridge is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak and has notched at least one hit in 15 of his 19 appearances this month. The 20-year-old first baseman has been productive in May, slashing .338/.397/.577 with 12 RBI, nine runs scored, four homers and a 23.1 percent strikeout rate. A 16th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Eldridge could soon make a case for a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento, where he finished the 2024 campaign.