Bryce Harper Injury: Absent for game two
Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Harper was absent from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader as well, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper was feeling better after game one, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports. Alec Bohm has the start at first base and is batting third while Edmundo Sosa enters the lineup at third base.
