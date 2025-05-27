Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper Injury: Exits game after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Harper left in the first inning of Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to an elbow injury, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Harper was drilled in the right elbow on a pitch from Spencer Strider. Harper was pulled from the game after being attended to by a trainer, with Edmundo Sosa coming in to pinch run. An update on Harper's injury should be provided during or shortly after Tuesday's contest.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now