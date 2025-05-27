Bryce Harper Injury: Exits game after HBP
Harper left in the first inning of Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to an elbow injury, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Harper was drilled in the right elbow on a pitch from Spencer Strider. Harper was pulled from the game after being attended to by a trainer, with Edmundo Sosa coming in to pinch run. An update on Harper's injury should be provided during or shortly after Tuesday's contest.
