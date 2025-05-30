Bryce Harper Injury: Not swinging yet

Harper (elbow) is not in Friday's lineup against the Brewers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper will miss a third straight game with a right elbow bruise. Alec Bohm is starting at first base while Edmundo Sosa mans third. Harper called himself "super day to day" on Friday, but he hasn't tried singing a bat yet and likely won't Friday, per Paul Casella of MLB.com, so it's possible this turns into an IL stint. When he returns, he'll be wearing a new elbow brace, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.