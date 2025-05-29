Bryce Harper Injury: Sitting for first game of twin bill

Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Harper was struck on the right elbow by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's series opener with Atlanta and was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. Even with the benefit of an extra day of rest due to a rainout Wednesday, Harper will end up missing out on his first start of the season in the front end of a doubleheader. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Harper is "doing better" despite still dealing with some swelling on his elbow, though a decision hasn't been made whether the two-time NL MVP will be play in the second game of the day. Thomson noted that Harper still hasn't tried to swing a bat since suffering the injury, so the Phillies may be inclined to hold him out for both of Thursday's games with the hope that he'll be ready to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Brewers.