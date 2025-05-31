Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Harper Injury: Will attempt to swing bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Manager Rob Thomson said that Harper (elbow) will try to swing during batting practice before Saturday's game against the Brewers, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Thomson relayed that Harper's right elbow is more bruised, though the swelling has drastically improved since being hit by a pitch against Atlanta on Tuesday. Harper is out of the Phillies' lineup for a fourth consecutive game, but the expectation is that the All-Star first baseman will avoid a stint on the injured list. Alec Bohm will start at first base and bat in the cleanup spot against Milwaukee on Saturday.

