Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper Injury: X-rays negative on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Harper was diagnosed with a bruised right elbow following his exit from Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Harper left in the first inning of Tuesday's game after being hit in the right elbow on a pitch from Spencer Strider. The good news for Harper is that the X-rays came back negative, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for the last two games of the series against Atlanta. Alec Bohm could see some starts at first base if Harper were to be sidelined due to his elbow injury.

