Bryce Harper News: Extends hot streak with homer

Harper went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base against the Rockies in a 9-5 win Wednesday.

Harper's long ball was a big 437-foot solo shot in the third inning. The veteran first baseman recorded his third straight multi-hit effort and extended his hitting streak to a modest six games. Over that span, he's slashing a scorching .542/.556/.792 with one homer, eight RBI, five runs and two thefts.