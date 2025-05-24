Bryse Wilson News: No-decision in spot start

Wilson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks, and one hit by pitch over four-plus innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Wilson filled in for probable starter Jonathan Cannon, who was scratched due to lower-back tightness. The 27-year-old made it through four innings while allowing two runs before a Josh Rojas error in the fifth facilitated his exit. Two additional runs were later charged to his line after reliever Mike Vasil was unable to escape the jam. Overall, Wilson has had a tough start to the 2025 season, posting a 5.84 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 37 innings while bouncing between the rotation and bullpen.