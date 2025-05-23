Fantasy Baseball
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Ramping up activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 2:57pm

Buxton (concussion) has begun ramping up his baseball activities and is back to running on solid ground rather than in a pool or on a treadmill, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton and teammate Carlos Correa both landed on the 7-day concussion IL after colliding during a game last week, and while Correa was reinstated from the injured list Friday, Buxton's recovery hasn't been as quick. He remains without a return timeline but appears to be trending in the right direction.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
