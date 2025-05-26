Fantasy Baseball
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Works out before game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Buxton (concussion) participated in outfield drills and ran the bases before Monday's game in Tampa, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. However, he was not activated from the 7-day injured list.

The 31-year-old has been in the concussion protocol since his collision with Carlos Correa on May 15. His travel with the team for a 10-game road trip suggests he could be activated from the 7-day IL imminently.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
