Byron Buxton News: Activated Friday, as expected

The Twins reinstated Buxton (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

The 31-year-old missed two weeks after sustaining the concussion on a collision with Carlos Correa on May 15, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after getting in some full workouts this week. Buxton was raking in May prior to the concussion with four homers and a .313/.393/.625 slash line in 13 games.