Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After returning from the 7-day injured list Friday, Buxton started in center field in both of the first two games of the series and exhibited no hangover effect from his recent concussion, as he went 4-for-12 with three RBI, three runs and a stolen base between those contests. He'll take a seat Sunday in what looks to be little more than a pre-planned recovery day coming off the concussion. Harrison Bader will cover center field in Buxton's stead.

