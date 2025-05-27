Cade Gibson News: Tagged with loss on wild pitch

Gibson (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Padres, recording one out and allowing an unearned run on one walk.

The rookie southpaw entered the game for the bottom of the 11th inning with the score tied 3-3, and after getting a groundball out from Gavin Sheets that advanced the phantom runner to third, Gibson uncorked a wild pitch that ended the night. While he does have a 0.71 ERA through his first 12.2 big-league innings, Gibson's benefitted from two unearned runs on his ledger, and his 7:4 K:BB is far less impressive. He should continue to work primarily in low-leverage spots, although as the only healthy lefty in the Miami bullpen, he could see occasional setup duty if he can earn the trust of manager Clayton McCullough.