Cade Horton News: Fans season-high six in no-decision

Horton didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

Horton set a season high in punchouts as well as innings pitched, also recording his first quality start of the year. Through the first four starts of his major-league career, the rookie right-hander owns a serviceable 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB covering 20.1 frames. Horton has drawn some favorable matchups in the early going, having faced the White Sox, Marlins and Rockies in three of his outings, and he's lined up to see another fairly unimposing assignment against the Nationals in his next scheduled appearance.