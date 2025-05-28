Cade Povich News: Mixed results in loss

Povich (1-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Povich opened with three scoreless innings before allowing five runs across the fourth and fifth frames. The southpaw matched a season high with nine strikeouts but struggled with command, throwing just 56 of 96 pitches for strikes and allowing nine hard-hit balls. He'll carry a 5.29 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 51 innings into a road matchup with the Mariners next week.