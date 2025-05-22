Cade Povich News: Orioles-Red Sox postponed
Povich and the Orioles won't play the Red Sox as scheduled Thursday, as the game was postponed due to rain.
The two clubs will make up Thursday's contest during a doubleheader Friday, and it's likely that Povich will be given the start in one of the two games. The 25-year-old lefty has already faced the Red Sox once this season, giving up three earned runs and punching out eight batters in 4.1 innings during his season debut March 31.
