Cade Povich News: Settles for no-decision

Povich came away with a no-decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw generated 31 called or swinging strikes among his 98 pitches (58 total strikes) and left the mound with the O's ahead 2-1, but the bullpen completely melted down in an eventual 19-5 rout for Boston. Povich sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over his last five starts and 28 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cardinals.