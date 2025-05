The Angels optioned Dana to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Dana was called up by the Halos on Saturday, and he'll return to the minors after giving up three runs over three innings out of the bullpen in a 6-2 loss to the Marlins. The right-hander should return to the rotation at Salt Lake, where he has a 5.21 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB over 38 innings this season.