Caden Dana News: Recalled by Halos

The Angels recalled Dana from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Dana has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 3-4 record across eight starts with a 5.21 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 38 innings. He made an appearance out of the Angels' bullpen against the Guardians on April 4, when he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings. The Angels designated Shaun Anderson for assignment in order to make room on the 26-man roster for Dana, who is expected to serve in a long relief role out of the bullpen, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.