Cal Raleigh News: Goes deep twice Tuesday

Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Nationals.

Raleigh went back-to-back with Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and added a second solo shot in the fifth. This was Raleigh's third multi-homer effort of the season. He's been locked in with both power and steady hitting lately, hitting seven homers while going 16-for-53 (.302) over his last 14 games. The catcher is up to a .258/.372/.603 slash line, 19 long balls, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and five stolen bases over 53 contests as he continues to trend toward a career year.