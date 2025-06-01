Cal Raleigh News: Keeps raking

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Raleigh went on a tear to end May and has carried some momentum into June. Since May 16 (16 games), Raleigh has launched 10 home runs and driven in 17 runs while going 18-for-59 (.305) at the plate. He's gone yard in three consecutive games and has the solo lead for most home runs in baseball with 23. In 253 plate appearances, Raleigh boasts a 1.016 OPS.