Cal Raleigh News: Smacks 16th homer

Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Raleigh took Brandon Eisert deep in the sixth inning, tying the game 4-4. The homer was Raleigh's fourth in nine games and his 16th on the year, tied with Aaron Judge for second most in the league behind Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber. The 28-year-old Raleigh is slashing .249/.370/.584 with 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and five stolen bases across 208 plate appearances this year.