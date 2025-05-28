Caleb Durbin News: Plays hero in three-RBI day

Durbin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The rookie infielder had multiple extra-base hits in the same game for the first time in his career, but it was Durbin's walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning that was the decisive blow. After a 4-for-45 (.089) slump to begin the month of May, Durbin seems to be finding his groove, going 11-for-36 (.306) over the last 10 games with five doubles, three steals, four runs and eight RBI.