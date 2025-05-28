Fantasy Baseball
Calvin Faucher headshot

Calvin Faucher News: Earns third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 7:41pm

Faucher tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

Faucher was called upon to face the top of the Padres' order and needed just eight pitches to convert his first save since April 22. With Jesus Tinoco struggling and Ronny Henriquez used in the seventh and eighth innings, Faucher may be back in the mix for closing opportunities, even though this was his first save in over a month. He ranks second on the team with three saves and owns a 5.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 19 innings this season.

