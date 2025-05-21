Calvin Faucher News: Rocked in loss to Cubs

Faucher (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, failing to record an out while coughing up six runs on five hits and a walk in a 14-1 loss to the Cubs.

The right-hander entered the game with the score tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning and walked the first batter he faced before getting tagged for five straight singles, with all the runners eventually coming around to score. The disastrous performance snapped a streak of 12 straight appearances without allowing a run for Faucher, but despite that run of success he hasn't recorded a save since April 22 and appears to be firmly behind Jesus Tinoco in the pecking order for closing opportunities.