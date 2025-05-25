Cam Smith News: Performance picking up

Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Mariners.

Smith was out of the lineup May 14 and 15 to get rest and potentially clear his head. That appears to have worked, as he has started all 10 of Houston's games since and gone 14-for-36 with only nine strikeouts in 39 plate appearances. He has just three RBI and five runs scored in that span, but Smith has still shown clearly improved results.