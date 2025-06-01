Camilo Doval News: Earns seventh save

Doval earned a four-out save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one hit and two walks without recording a strikeout.

Doval threw just nine strikes on 21 pitches but managed to convert his second save since being named the Giants' closer. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a strong bounce-back campaign, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 26 innings.