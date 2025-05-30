Fantasy Baseball
Camilo Doval News: Picks up four-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Doval recorded his sixth save during Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins after pitching 1.1 innings, allowing no runs or hits, walking one and striking out two.

In his first chance as the official closer of the Giants, Doval was asked to get the team out of a jam in the eighth and then all three outs in the ninth, and he delivered to pick up his sixth save. There haven't been many more dominant pitchers than the 27-year-old lately with his 20th straight scoreless outing bringing his season-long ERA down to 1.07. He's allowed just four hits over that stretch.

