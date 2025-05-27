Carlos Rodon News: Punches out 10 in win

Rodon (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out 10.

Rodon was masterful Tuesday, matching his season highs in innings and strikeouts. After a good but not great 2024 that culminated in a 3.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 175 innings, the 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start in 2025. Through 12 starts this year, the left-hander owns a stellar 2.60 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 72.2 innings. With Rodon and Max Fried, the Yankees boast an elite duo at the top of their rotation.