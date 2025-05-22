Carlos Rodriguez News: Will follow Civale on Thursday

Rodriguez is expected to enter Thursday's game in Pittsburgh in relief after starting pitcher Aaron Civale (hamstring), Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Previous reports had pegged Rodriguez as likely to make a start this week, but the Brewers have decided to go ahead and activate Civale from the injured list and have Rodriguez come out of the bullpen. Rodriguez is stretched out to provide length, if needed, but Civale is in line to throw 75-to-85 pitches Thursday, so Rodriguez might not be needed for more than an inning or two.