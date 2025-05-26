Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly Injury: Absent again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Kelly (illness) didn't play in Monday's game against the Rockies.

Kelly wasn't listed among the Chicago starters for Monday's series opener as he continues to deal with an illness. Reese McGuire handled the catching duties Monday and would presumably be in line for another look behind the dish Tuesday if Kelly is unable to go. He can continue to be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
