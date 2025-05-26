Carson Kelly Injury: Absent again Monday
Kelly (illness) didn't play in Monday's game against the Rockies.
Kelly wasn't listed among the Chicago starters for Monday's series opener as he continues to deal with an illness. Reese McGuire handled the catching duties Monday and would presumably be in line for another look behind the dish Tuesday if Kelly is unable to go. He can continue to be considered day-to-day until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now