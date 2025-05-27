Carson Kelly Injury: Remains out of lineup

Kelly (illness) was omitted from the Cubs' lineup against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kelly did not play Sunday and Monday after being scratched from Sunday's lineup due to an illness. This will be the third straight game Kelly is absent due to the illness, but he may be available off the bench, as Miguel Amaya (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list. Reese McGuire has the start behind the dish and is batting ninth.