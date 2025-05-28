Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Back in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kelly (illness) is starting behind home plate and batting fifth against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Kelly is back in the lineup after being omitted from Tuesday's starting nine due to an illness, though he did pinch hit for Reese McGuire in the ninth inning. Kelly has slashed .241/.328/.389 with 11 runs, two home runs and three RBI in 61 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

