Carson Kelly News: Goes deep in loss

Kelly went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Reds.

Kelly entered the contest in the fifth inning for Miguel Amaya, who suffered an oblique strain on a throw to second base. Amaya will be headed to the injured list, which paves the way for Kelly to see his role increase. He was already getting ample playing time due to his hot start to the season, as he's now sporting a stellar 1.037 OPS to go along with nine home runs in 32 games.