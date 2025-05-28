Carson McCusker News: Sent to Triple-A

McCusker was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after Wednesday's loss at Tampa Bay, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McCusker got his first major league hit, a single, in Wednesday's loss as a pinch hitter. He had just six plate appearances after he was called up May 18 to provide depth with Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner on the injured list. Buxton (concussion) is expected to return Friday and Wallner (hamstring) could return this weekend as well.