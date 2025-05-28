Fantasy Baseball
Carson McCusker News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

McCusker was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after Wednesday's loss at Tampa Bay, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McCusker got his first major league hit, a single, in Wednesday's loss as a pinch hitter. He had just six plate appearances after he was called up May 18 to provide depth with Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner on the injured list. Buxton (concussion) is expected to return Friday and Wallner (hamstring) could return this weekend as well.

