Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Palmquist headshot

Carson Palmquist News: Shelled in second start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Palmquist (0-2) took the loss against Philadelphia on Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Palmquist got into a hole early, allowing two runs in the first inning. The Rockies' offense picked him up and tied the score 2-2 in the second, but Palmquist then gave up three runs in the third and was on the hook for the loss from there on out. The southpaw lacked both command and control in the outing -- he served up two homers and a double while throwing only 46 of 86 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. Palmquist's MLB career has gotten off to a very rocky beginning, as he's allowed 11 earned runs through 8.1 frames over his first two starts. Ryan Feltner (back) has been throwing from the mound as he works his way back from the IL, and when he returns it's likely that Palmquist will head back to the minors.

Carson Palmquist
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now