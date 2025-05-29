Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: Back to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 2:42pm

The Mariners selected Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Lawrence was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on May 23 after losing his roster spot two days prior. He did not make any appearances for Tacoma after being sent down as his last appearance was May 20 for the Mariners against the White Sox. In that outing, the 37-year-old tossed five innings in which he allowed an earned run on six hits. In other moves Thursday, Seattle optioned Blas Castano to Triple-A Tacoma and designated Blake Hunt for assignment.

Casey Lawrence
Seattle Mariners
