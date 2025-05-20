Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

The Mariners selected Lawrence's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Lawrence has given up four earned runs in 10 innings with the Mariners this season, and he'll now rejoin the active roster to provide Seattle with a relief option capable of handling multiple innings out of the bullpen. To make room for Lawrence on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, Jhonathan Diaz was optioned to Triple-A, and Austin Shenton was designated for assignment.

Casey Lawrence
Seattle Mariners
