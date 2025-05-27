Casey Schmitt News: Starting against righty
Schmitt is starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday against righty Jack Flaherty and the Tigers.
Schmitt typically only starts against lefties, but he's getting his second start of the season against a righty with LaMonte Wade struggling mightily at the plate. Schmitt is 3-for-7 with three walks in three games since getting activated from the injured list May 19.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now