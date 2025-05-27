Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Starting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 1:01pm

Schmitt is starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday against righty Jack Flaherty and the Tigers.

Schmitt typically only starts against lefties, but he's getting his second start of the season against a righty with LaMonte Wade struggling mightily at the plate. Schmitt is 3-for-7 with three walks in three games since getting activated from the injured list May 19.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
