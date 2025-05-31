Fantasy Baseball
Chad Patrick News: Delivers quality start in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Patrick (3-4) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

The Brewers' offense exploded and Patrick capitalized, generating 10 whiffs on 94 pitches en route to his first win since May 6. While the 26-year-old has completed six frames just four times, he has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in all 12 of his starts this season. He'll take an impressive 2.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB across 63.2 innings into a home matchup with the Padres next weekend.

