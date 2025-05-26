Chad Patrick News: Scoreless outing in no-decision

Patrick did not factor into the decision during Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks and striking out six.

Patrick departed the game with the Brewers out in front, but did not quite make it the five innings required to qualify for the win. An argument could be made that he deserved better, given that he held his own against Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet in a pitcher's duel. It continues a pattern for the 26-year-old as he has failed to reach five innings in five of his 11 starts, but he hasn't allowed over three runs in a single one all season. By keeping the Brewers in every game he's pitched in, the right-hander, even without a high volume of extended starts, is making a compelling case to stick in the rotation once the team gets healthier. His next scheduled start is on the road against the NL East-leading Phillies.