Chad Patrick News: Slated for bulk-relief appearance

Patrick is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Rob Zastryzny in Saturday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Patrick has started in 11 of his 12 appearances on the season and owns an excellent 2.97 ERA, but he has a 2-4 record to show for it. The Brewers have typically been reluctant to let Patrick work deep into games -- he's covered five-plus innings just five times -- but working as a bulk reliever should boost his chances of coming away with a win if he ends up exiting Saturday's contest with a lead. With the Phillies typically deploying two left-handed bats (Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper or Bryson Stott) in top three spots in the lineup, the Brewers will likely have the lefty Zastryzny pitch just one inning before he turns the game over to Patrick.