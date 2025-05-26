Fantasy Baseball
Chadwick Tromp

Chadwick Tromp News: Joining O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

The Orioles selected Tromp's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Tromp will likely provide temporary depth at the catcher position after Adley Rutschman (head) sustained what appears to be a minor injury Sunday. He'll operate as Baltimore's backup catcher behind Maverick Handley until Rutschman is back in action. Tromp appeared in two MLB games this season with Atlanta before being DFA'd on April 6.

Chadwick Tromp
Baltimore Orioles
