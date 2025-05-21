Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Back in starting nine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Simpson (hand/face) will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Simpson will be back in the lineup for the first time since Saturday, when he exited early in the Rays' 4-0 win over the Marlins due to a sore hand and some facial injuries. He wasn't available for the series finale versus Miami on Sunday, but Simpson was deployed off the bench in both of the first two games against Houston and contributed a pair of stolen bases Monday. His absences from the lineup Monday and Tuesday likely had more to do with the Astros sending lefties to the hill, but the left-handed-hitting Simpson will pick up a start Wednesday against Houston right-hander Hunter Brown.

