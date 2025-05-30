Chandler Simpson News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Simpson to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 24-year-old speedster enjoyed a strong start to his big-league career with a .285 average, 19 steals, 11 RBI and 17 runs in his first 35 games, but he's being demoted Friday with Jake Mangum (groin) making his return from the injured list. It's likely only a matter of time before Simpson rejoins the Rays this season, but for now he'll return to Durham, where he may focus on improving his defense after posting minus-5 DRS and minus-3 OAA in 284 outfield innings.