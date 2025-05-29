Chandler Simpson News: Swipes two more bags

Simpson went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Simpson's now stolen nine bases in his last 11 games, improving to 16-for-19 in steal attempts this season. The rookie outfielder has also been swinging the bat well, going 17-for-50 (.340) in his last 15 contests. Overall, Simpson is slashing .286/.312/.319 with 11 RBI and 16 runs scored through his first 126 plate appearances this year.